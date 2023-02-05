Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / 'A New Local Hero' Talent Search

Success for Donegal athlete's in busy weekend of action

Mark English and Roisin Flanagan had very successful nights at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on Saturday.

English set a season best of one minute 46.57 seconds when finishing third in the 800 metres.

Meanwhile, Roisin Flanagan set a new personal best of eight minutes 53.50 seconds in the 3000m while finishing in tenth.

In Scotland, Amy Timoney finished second by 0.01 in the 60 metre hurdles.

At the National Masters Indoor Championships Catriona Devine and Sinead McConnell earned themselves golds with Bosco Reid also earning a gold medal.

Kay Byrne finished in second for her category in the 1500 metres, Patrick Galvin earned silvers in both the long and high jump with Danny Sharkey earning bronze in his walk.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap of the weekend’s action…

Creeslough
News, Audio, Top Stories

Creeslough community ‘an example to the world’ – Noel Cunningham

5 February 2023
john finucane
News, Audio, Top Stories

MP Finucane says Omagh bomb families and people of NI deserves answers

5 February 2023
photo-1-errigal-mountain-co-donegal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Council continue to urge more people to move to Donegal with new campaign

5 February 2023
Greyhound Racing
News, Audio, Top Stories

Government accused of sponsoring animal cruelty

5 February 2023
Advertisement

