Success for Donegal athlete’s in busy weekend of action

Mark English and Roisin Flanagan had very successful nights at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix in Boston on Saturday.

English set a season best of one minute 46.57 seconds when finishing third in the 800 metres.

Meanwhile, Roisin Flanagan set a new personal best of eight minutes 53.50 seconds in the 3000m while finishing in tenth.

In Scotland, Amy Timoney finished second by 0.01 in the 60 metre hurdles.

At the National Masters Indoor Championships Catriona Devine and Sinead McConnell earned themselves golds with Bosco Reid also earning a gold medal.

Kay Byrne finished in second for her category in the 1500 metres, Patrick Galvin earned silvers in both the long and high jump with Danny Sharkey earning bronze in his walk.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap of the weekend’s action…