Naughton seeks more support for smaller hospitals

The government is being urged to give more support to smaller hospitals, with figures published today by an independent TD suggesting on a proportional basis, smaller hospitals are being hit more seriously by the trolley crisis.

Letterkenny University Hospital, with 366 beds saw an average of 29 patients a day on trolleys, 8% of total bed capacity.

That compares to 1.1% at Connolly Hospital in Blandcherstown and 14.6% in Nenagh.

Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway, Denis Naughten, wants more resources for smaller hospitals…….