Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Naughton seeks more support for smaller hospitals

The government is being urged to give more support to smaller hospitals, with figures published today by an independent TD suggesting on a proportional basis, smaller hospitals are being hit more seriously by the trolley crisis.

Letterkenny University Hospital, with 366 beds saw an average of 29 patients a day on trolleys, 8% of total bed capacity.

That compares to 1.1% at Connolly Hospital in Blandcherstown and 14.6% in Nenagh.

Independent TD for Roscommon-Galway, Denis Naughten, wants more resources for smaller hospitals…….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Naughton seeks more support for smaller hospitals

6 February 2023
earthquake
News

Tremors from Turkish earthquake recorded on Inch Island

6 February 2023
government buildings
News, Audio, Top Stories

IMNO call on Government to tackle assaults on healthcare staff

6 February 2023
burnfoot lotto
News, Top Stories

Photo update – Winning lotto ticket was bought in Burnfoot

6 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

luh logo
News, Audio, Top Stories

Naughton seeks more support for smaller hospitals

6 February 2023
earthquake
News

Tremors from Turkish earthquake recorded on Inch Island

6 February 2023
government buildings
News, Audio, Top Stories

IMNO call on Government to tackle assaults on healthcare staff

6 February 2023
burnfoot lotto
News, Top Stories

Photo update – Winning lotto ticket was bought in Burnfoot

6 February 2023
psni logo
News, Top Stories

Derry PSNI investigate Galliagh arson attack

6 February 2023
FinTru Derry Jobs
News, Top Stories

FinTrU to create 300 new jobs in Derry

6 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube