Photo update – Winning lotto ticket was bought in Burnfoot

 

The winning Donegal ticket of Friday nights EuroMillions was bought from a retailer in Burnfoot.

The player purchased their winning Quick Pick ticket worth €1 Million on the day of the draw at the Burnfoot Service Station in Grianan Vale.

Store Owner Mary Tourish has been running the local family-owned store since 2007 and was in complete shock to get the call that her shop had sold the winning ticket: “I’m still shaking to be honest with you, I just can’t believe it. To think that one of our customers is walking around €1 million richer is just unreal! You start thinking about what an amount like that can do for people and I mean it really would change your life. We’re the main shop in a very small village, I mean you couldn’t be more local if you tried. Because we’re so small you’d never really think that we’d sell one of the big winning tickets, you’d imagine it would be one of the larger shops that would, so it’s just fantastic for us, it means everything. January and February can be a really tough time for retailers, but something like this creates such excitement and gives us a real boost. I won’t get a wink of sleep over the next few days, I’m absolutely buzzing!”, she said.

 

