Donegal County Council calls on Minister Donnelly to tackle trolley crisis

Donegal County Council is writing to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly calling for the implementation of a multi-annual plan to increase the number of public hospital beds in the county, and throughout the state.

The move comes on foot of a moption from Cllr Jack Muirray, who told members that as well as more acute inpatient beds, there’s a need for more community step-down beds to speed up hospital admissions and discharges.

He says while Minister Stephen Donnelley won’t necessarily act on the basis of a letter from Donegal County Council, he must realise this reflects a nationwide demand for action………