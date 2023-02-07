Gardai investigate number plate theft and hit and runs on parked cars

Gardai are investigating a number of incidents involving cars in Donegal over the past week.

They include two hit and run incidents in which cars were damaged, and the theft of a number plate from a beach near Dunfanaghy.

Gardaí say a local resident had parked their vehicle outside their home at Millbrae at 7.30 on Saturday night, and at some point between then and 12.55 on Sunday afternoon, it was struck by another vehicle which failed to stop, causing damage to the passenger side.

Gardaí in Inishowen are investigating a similar incident in Burnfoot on Saturday night.

Between 7.20 and 7.40, a car parked at a takeaway premises in the village was struck by a white van. Gardai say the driver of the van was attempting to park, but drove away in the

direction of Buncrana after the collision occurred.

In both cases, anyone who has information or dashcam footage is being asked to come forward.

Meanwhile, a man’s been arrested after a car was stolen in Letterkenny on Tuesday night last, and gardai are investigating the theft of a number plate from a car at Marble Hill on Thursday afternoon last between 2 and 3pm.

*************

More details –

Gardaí in Milford are investigating a theft that

occurred at Marble Hill Beach, Dunfanaghy on

Thursday the 2 nd of February between 2pm

and 3pm. A lady parked her car in the parking

area and went for a walk. When she returned

she noticed that the rear number plate had

been removed and taken from her car. We

appeal to anybody who was in that area on

the date in question and who may have

observed any activity that didn’t sit right with

them to contact Gardaí in Milford on 074-

9153060. We urge the public to always

contact Gardaí immediately should they ever

see anybody acting suspiciously in or around

parked cars.

– Gardaí in Ballybofey are investigating a road

traffic collision that occurred at Millbrae,

Stranorlar between 7.30pm on Saturday the

4 th of February and 12.55pm on Sunday the 5 th

of February. A resident had parked their

vehicle outside their home at Millbrae and at

some stage between those hours it was struck

by another vehicle and damage was caused

along the passenger side as a result. We

appeal to anybody who travelled in the

Millbrae area and who may have witnessed

the collision to make contact with Gardaí in

Letterkenny on 074-9167100. If anybody

travelled in the area who believes that they

may have captured the collision on their dash

cam, we ask them to make the footage

available to us.

– Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating a road

traffic collision that occurred in Burnfoot

village on Saturday the 4 th of February

between 7.20pm and 7.40pm. A car was

parked at a takeaway premises in the village

when it was struck by a white van. The driver

of the white van was attempting to park at

the premises when the collision occurred. The

white van was then driven away in the

direction of Buncrana. We appeal to any road

users who had a dash cam and who travelled

on the R238 between Burnfoot and Buncrana

between 7.20pm and 7.50pm, to make the

footage available to Gardaí. Buncrana Gardaí

may be contacted on 074-9320540.

On the night of January 31 st , a car was stolen

within Letterkenny Town and a few hours

later in the early hours of February 1 st the

stolen car was located by Letterkenny Roads

Policing Unit and the driver was arrested.