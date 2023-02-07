Gardai investigate number plate theft and hit and runs on parked cars

Gardai are investigating a number of incidents involving cars in Donegal over the past week.
They include two hit and run incidents in which cars were damaged, and the theft of a number plate from a beach near Dunfanaghy.
Gardaí say a local resident had parked their vehicle outside their home at Millbrae at 7.30 on Saturday night, and at some point between then and 12.55 on Sunday afternoon, it was struck by another vehicle which failed to stop, causing damage to the passenger side.
Gardaí in Inishowen are investigating a similar incident in Burnfoot on Saturday night.
Between 7.20 and 7.40, a car parked at a takeaway premises in the village was struck by a white van. Gardai say the driver of the van was attempting to park, but drove away in the
direction of Buncrana after the collision occurred.
In both cases, anyone who has information or dashcam footage is being asked to come forward.
Meanwhile, a man’s been arrested after a car was stolen in Letterkenny on Tuesday night last, and gardai are investigating the theft of a number plate from a car at Marble Hill on Thursday afternoon last between 2 and 3pm.
More details –
Gardaí in Milford are investigating a theft that
occurred at Marble Hill Beach, Dunfanaghy on
Thursday the 2 nd of February between 2pm
and 3pm. A lady parked her car in the parking
area and went for a walk. When she returned
she noticed that the rear number plate had
been removed and taken from her car. We
appeal to anybody who was in that area on
the date in question and who may have
observed any activity that didn’t sit right with
them to contact Gardaí in Milford on 074-
9153060. We urge the public to always
contact Gardaí immediately should they ever
see anybody acting suspiciously in or around
parked cars.
– Gardaí in Ballybofey are investigating a road
traffic collision that occurred at Millbrae,
Stranorlar between 7.30pm on Saturday the
4 th of February and 12.55pm on Sunday the 5 th
of February. A resident had parked their
vehicle outside their home at Millbrae and at
some stage between those hours it was struck
by another vehicle and damage was caused
along the passenger side as a result. We
appeal to anybody who travelled in the
Millbrae area and who may have witnessed
the collision to make contact with Gardaí in
Letterkenny on 074-9167100. If anybody
travelled in the area who believes that they
may have captured the collision on their dash
cam, we ask them to make the footage
available to us.
– Gardaí in Buncrana are investigating a road
traffic collision that occurred in Burnfoot
village on Saturday the 4 th of February
between 7.20pm and 7.40pm. A car was
parked at a takeaway premises in the village
when it was struck by a white van. The driver
of the white van was attempting to park at
the premises when the collision occurred. The
white van was then driven away in the
direction of Buncrana. We appeal to any road
users who had a dash cam and who travelled
on the R238 between Burnfoot and Buncrana
between 7.20pm and 7.50pm, to make the
footage available to Gardaí. Buncrana Gardaí
may be contacted on 074-9320540.
On the night of January 31 st , a car was stolen
within Letterkenny Town and a few hours
later in the early hours of February 1 st the
stolen car was located by Letterkenny Roads
Policing Unit and the driver was arrested.