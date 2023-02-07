Gardai investigating damage to homes in Letterkenny and Derrybeg

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that took place at the Isle View Apartments on Larkins Lane, Letterkenny between Saturday the 21st of January and Friday last.
Gardaí are investigating a burglary that took
place at the Isle View Apartments on Larkins
Lane, Letterkenny between Saturday the 21 st
of January and Friday the 3 rd of February. The
resident of an apartment at that location was
away for a two week period and returned to
discover that their apartment had been
broken into and ransacked. Significant
damage was caused within the property. We
appeal to other residents in that area to
contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-
9167100 if they observed any suspicious
activity in the area within that time period. If
anybody can assist in any way with this
investigation we ask them to contact us
directly or to contact the Garda Confidential
line on 1800 666 111.
– Milford Gardaí are investigating a criminal
damage incident that occurred at
Ardnagappary, Derrybeg between the hours
of 3.15am and 3.30am on Monday the 6 th of
February. A dark coloured car with a loud
exhaust pulled up at a property at that
location. An item was thrown at a
conservatory window of the property before
the car took off again and damage was caused
as a result. We appeal to road users who
travelled in that area in the early hours of
Monday morning and who had a dash cam, to
make the footage available to us. Gardaí in
Milford may be contacted on 074-9153060 in
relation to the incident.