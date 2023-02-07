Gardai investigating damage to homes in Letterkenny and Derrybeg

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that took place at the Isle View Apartments on Larkins Lane, Letterkenny between Saturday the 21st of January and Friday last.

Gardaí are investigating a burglary that took

place at the Isle View Apartments on Larkins

Lane, Letterkenny between Saturday the 21 st

of January and Friday the 3 rd of February. The

resident of an apartment at that location was

away for a two week period and returned to

discover that their apartment had been

broken into and ransacked. Significant

damage was caused within the property. We

appeal to other residents in that area to

contact Gardaí in Letterkenny on 074-

9167100 if they observed any suspicious

activity in the area within that time period. If

anybody can assist in any way with this

investigation we ask them to contact us

directly or to contact the Garda Confidential

line on 1800 666 111.

– Milford Gardaí are investigating a criminal

damage incident that occurred at

Ardnagappary, Derrybeg between the hours

of 3.15am and 3.30am on Monday the 6 th of

February. A dark coloured car with a loud

exhaust pulled up at a property at that

location. An item was thrown at a

conservatory window of the property before

the car took off again and damage was caused

as a result. We appeal to road users who

travelled in that area in the early hours of

Monday morning and who had a dash cam, to

make the footage available to us. Gardaí in

Milford may be contacted on 074-9153060 in

relation to the incident.