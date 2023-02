There needs to be an overhaul of how applications under the current and forthcoming Enhanced Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme are dealt with according to the Chair of the Mica Action Group.

Members of the group met with Donegal County Council last week and highlighted the lack of support for vulnerable affected homeowners who need to be housed in adapted properties and the sow pace at which applications are being processed.

MAG Chair Lisa Hone says more resources need to be put in place: