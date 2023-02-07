Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man arrested in Derry faces extradition to Republic

The PSNI in Derry says officers from their International Policing Unit working with the Waterside Neighbourhood Policing Team have arrested a man wanted in the Republic for drug offences.

The man in his 20s, was detained yesterday afternoon on an international extradition warrant issued in the Republic.

He will appear at an extradition hearing at Laganside Magistrates Court in Belfast.

Police say this is another example of the ongoing collaboration efforts with International Law Enforcement partners to track down and bring wanted offenders to justice.

