Man seriously injured in Ballybofey crash

A man has been seriously injured in a crash in Ballybofey earlier today.

The two vehicle collision occurred at around 11:30am this morning in the Navenny area.

Gardai have confirmed that the man has been hospitalised for treatment of serious injuries sustained in the crash.

The road at Navenny/Dreenan remains closed at this time and is expected to remain closed overnight. Diversions are in place.

Gardaí remain at the scene. They are advising people to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.