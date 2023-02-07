Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

McGlynn & Murray selected for Ireland in new format competition

Lucy McGlynn

Lucy McGlynn of Tir Chonaill and FinnValley’s Hannah Murray have been named on the Ireland team for a new European team competition next month in Spain.

The Under 20 DNA event in Madrid is a European Athletics initiative using the new format referred to as Dynamic New Athletics which will see 6 nations compete against each other in a two-hour long team competition.

Ireland will compete against Czech Republic, Great Britain, France, Spain and Turkey.

McGlynn will run the Mixed 200 relay and Murray in the Mixed 400.

Athletics Ireland views this event as a Development Event that presents an opportunity for athletes to gain valuable international exposure, while providing a preparation opportunity ahead of the 2023 European U20 Championships.

Performance Pathway Manager Jacqui Freyne commented, “This is a great opportunity for the u20 athletes to compete internationally and to continue to build on the foundations laid down by their Personal coaches & clubs. This is a strong team, with a mix of experience & some first-time caps. We are grateful to European Athletics for affording us this opportunity to compete as one of the six invited countries”.

