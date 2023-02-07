Park Road not suitable as a diversion route between Ballymagorry and Strabane – Boyle

There are questions over the suitability of Park Road as a diversion route when the A5 is closed between Ballymagorry and Strabane.

Derry City and Strabane District Cllr Michaela Boyle says the Park road is too narrow for heavy lorries.

In cases where the A5 Ballymagorry to Strabane Road must be closed due to road works or accident, traffic including HGVs, is diverted onto Park Road.

The councillor says the width of the road is unsuitable for such vechiles, with a lack of lay bys often leading to the road becoming gridlocked when oncoming traffic meets.

The Strabane Cllr is writing to DFI Roads asking that HGV traffic be re-directed onto another route and that adequate signage is provided for drivers