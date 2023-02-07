Two men arrested under the terrorism act in Derry

Two men, one aged 38, the other aged 47 have been arrested in Derry this morning under the Terrorism Act.

Both men have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for interview.

Police say the arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into the activities of the New IRA, including a security alert which took place in the Fahan Street area of Derry on March 14th last year, during which three pipe bombs and the components of a larger explosive device were found in an area of undergrowth in a residential area.