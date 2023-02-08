Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine Til Noon Show with Greg Hughes – Weekday’s 9am til 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.
Listen back to Wednesday’s show…

In hour one..we kick off with a look at what is making the newspaper headlines followed by a discussion on how to get more women elected:

We get more details on an incident in Malin during which 6 tractors and a forklift where stolen with damaged caused to the village green and then Dr Joe Kelly returns ‘Talking History’:

In hour three we hear from families who lost loved ones in the Creeslough Tragedy call on TG4 to shelve plans to air a program on the tragedy to be broadcast on Wednesday night – later Ciaran is in studio to preview ‘Business Matters:

 

