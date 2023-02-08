Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Research shows marriage helps you blood sugar levels

New research has shown that those of us who marry may feel the effects in ways we don’t know.

It comes after researchers in the University of Luxembourg and University of Ottawa found that from a sample those with a spouse had regulated levels of HbA1c.

Mary Johnston, relationship counsellor with Accord  says she in interested in this research and is curious to more in relation to how the level of strain in their relationship may affect this.

She also says there are various barriers to older people seeking out relationships.

Listen to the full conversation with Mary’s professional opinion here:

Niall Blaney Committee
News, Audio, Top Stories

Blaney urges Seanad to back campaign against TG4 documentary

8 February 2023
marriage square
News

Research shows marriage helps you blood sugar levels

8 February 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 February 2023
barnesmore gap
News, Audio, Top Stories

Public Consultation to take place on Barnesmore Gap Greenway Project

8 February 2023
