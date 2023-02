Sinn Fein is to bring a motion before the Dail today proposing a mortgage interest relief for homeowners.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty, the party’s Finance Spokesperson is calling on the Minister for Finance to accept the temporary relief to support borrowers struggling with rising interest rates.

He says with another interest rate hike expected in the coming weeks, Government intervention is vital as people continue to grapple with the cost of living crisis: