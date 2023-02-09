Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / 'A New Local Hero' Talent Search

Donegal Academy Coaches resign

Former Head of Academy Karl Lacey

Donegal Academy coaches are stepping down from their roles with Donegal GAA in support of Karl Lacey who recently resigned as the Head of Academy.

Leo McLoone and Luke Barrett the U20 and U17 coaches will remain in their positions along with their respective management teams as they are in season.

All other academy coaches, performance support and logistic support involved are stepping down.

In a statement released to clubs earlier today, the group said they expressed their full support for the Head of Academy and are extremely disappointed in how he was treated in the role.

Lacy resigned last week after 2 years overseeing the academy.

Full Statement below:

Rúnaí CLG Dhún na nGall,

We regret to inform you that the coaches, performance support and logistics support involved in the Donegal Academy are stepping down from their duties with immediate effect. Our under 20 and under 17 coaches and management teams will remain in place as they are in season, and the integrity of our competitions must be preserved.

We would all like express our full support for the Head of Academy Development and are extremely disappointed in how he was treated in his role. However our deepest regret lies with the approx. 350 young Donegal players which are currently at standstill, who we coached and bonded with over the past 18 months and indeed their parents/guardians who were equally as committed.

However, the coaches, performance support and logistics support feel that the development vision and pathway for Donegal is not aligned with or supported by the leadership within the county. As a group, we have lost all confidence in governance of Donegal GAA.

Yours in Sport,
Donegal Academy Coaches, Performance Support & Logistics Support

