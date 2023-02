The Sinn Fein President’s urged the UK and the EU to strike a deal on the Northern Ireland protocol.

Mary Lou McDonald made the comments after meeting the Northern Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris and the Stormont parties.

The British Government earlier set out plans to further delay a fresh Northern Ireland Assembly election.

It has extended the deadline for the formation of a new executive until January 18th, next year.

Deputy McDonald says there needs to be a Government in Stormont………