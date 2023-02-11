Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Damian Duffy re-signs with Finn Harps

Finn Harps have announced the signing of Damian Duffy for the 2023 campaign.

The Gleneely man is the latest academy product to sign for the upcoming campaign. The midfielder made his senior debut for the club on the final day of last season, coming off the bench in the defeat to Drogheda United.

Duffy told club media: “I’m buzzing to be back for this season. I was delighted to make my debut at the end of last year and it’s given me a real hunger to build on that now. We’ve a really good group and Dave’s ideas for how he wants to play suits my game so I’m eager to learn from him and Darren. Hopefully we can have a strong season and get the club back to where we belong.”

Harps boss Dave Rogers added: “I’m delighted to have Damian signed with the club for the 2023 season. He is one of our own here having come through the academy setup and his passion and enthusiasm for the club and developing as a player really shines through.

He has progressed very well in preseason and gives us great options in how we want to play as his energy, determination and wicked left foot make him a very versatile player. I know it will give our supporters great pride to see another homegrown talent pull on the famous blue and white this year.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Leaving, Cert, Results
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD urges Government to keep Leaving Certificate students and teachers in the loop

11 February 2023
Irish Water pic2
News

More water works to commence in Letterkenny in coming days

11 February 2023
andrew burns photo (2)
News

Renewed appeal by Gardaí ahead of 15th anniversary of Andrew Burns’ murder

11 February 2023
psni do not cross
News, Audio, Top Stories

Security alert in Derry revealed to be ‘an elaborate hoax’

11 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Leaving, Cert, Results
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD urges Government to keep Leaving Certificate students and teachers in the loop

11 February 2023
Irish Water pic2
News

More water works to commence in Letterkenny in coming days

11 February 2023
andrew burns photo (2)
News

Renewed appeal by Gardaí ahead of 15th anniversary of Andrew Burns’ murder

11 February 2023
psni do not cross
News, Audio, Top Stories

Security alert in Derry revealed to be ‘an elaborate hoax’

11 February 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday February 10th

10 February 2023
Lidl
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lidl creating 700 new jobs nationwide

10 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube