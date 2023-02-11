Damian Duffy re-signs with Finn Harps

Finn Harps have announced the signing of Damian Duffy for the 2023 campaign.

The Gleneely man is the latest academy product to sign for the upcoming campaign. The midfielder made his senior debut for the club on the final day of last season, coming off the bench in the defeat to Drogheda United.

Duffy told club media: “I’m buzzing to be back for this season. I was delighted to make my debut at the end of last year and it’s given me a real hunger to build on that now. We’ve a really good group and Dave’s ideas for how he wants to play suits my game so I’m eager to learn from him and Darren. Hopefully we can have a strong season and get the club back to where we belong.”

Harps boss Dave Rogers added: “I’m delighted to have Damian signed with the club for the 2023 season. He is one of our own here having come through the academy setup and his passion and enthusiasm for the club and developing as a player really shines through.

He has progressed very well in preseason and gives us great options in how we want to play as his energy, determination and wicked left foot make him a very versatile player. I know it will give our supporters great pride to see another homegrown talent pull on the famous blue and white this year.”