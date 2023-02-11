Defeats for Institute and Dergview

Both Institute and Dergview tasted defeats on Saturday afternoon in the NIFL Championship.
Stute went down 5-1 away to Loughgall with Sean McCarron netting for the away side.
Elsewhere, Dergview were beaten 2-1 having lead 1-0 after 50 minutes.
