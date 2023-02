Glencar Inn Division One

Drumoghill 0 vs 1 Donegal Town

Glenea United 2 vs 2 Oldtown Celtic

Keadue Rovers 4 vs 0 Copany Rovers

Kildrum Tigers 3 vs 0 Glencar Celtic

Strand Rovers 4 vs 2 Cappry Rovers

Old Orchard Division Two

Drumbar United 3 vs 3 Ballybofey United

Kilmacrennan Celtic 2 vs 1 Swilly Rovers

Milford United 1 vs 2 Cranford FC Reserves

Ramelton Mariners 0 vs 1 Castlefin Celtic