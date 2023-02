Irish Water is set to begin more works in Letterkenny in the coming days.

As works near completion in the High Road area, the replacement of 300 metres of old water mains on the Port Road are set to commence.

The utility says the laying of the new pipes will eliminate leakage and reduce sporadic outages.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place for the duration of the works which are scheduled to be carried out from 7pm to 7am daily.