Renewed appeal by Gardaí ahead of 15th anniversary of Andrew Burns’ murder

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information ahead of the 15th anniversary of Andrew Burns’ murder.

The 27 year old was shot on Tuesday 12th February 2008, and left for dead on a roadway close to Donnyloop Church near Castlefin in Donegal.

One person is currently serving a life sentence for his murder – however, it’s believed a number of people were involved.

Gardaí are urging anyone with any information to come forward.

They’re particularly interested in a red vehicle, that’s believed to have been in the Donnyloop Church carpark on the evening of the murder – and are hoping to speak to the occupants, who may have witnessed something on the evening of Andrew’s murder.