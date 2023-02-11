Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Renewed appeal by Gardaí ahead of 15th anniversary of Andrew Burns’ murder


Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information ahead of the 15th anniversary of Andrew Burns’ murder.

The 27 year old was shot and left for dead on a roadway in County Donegal in February 2008.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for information ahead of the 15th anniversary of Andrew Burns’ murder.

The 27 year old was shot on Tuesday 12th February 2008, and left for dead on a roadway close to Donnyloop Church near Castlefin in Donegal.

One person is currently serving a life sentence for his murder – however, it’s believed a number of people were involved.

Gardaí are urging anyone with any information to come forward.

They’re particularly interested in a red vehicle, that’s believed to have been in the Donnyloop Church carpark on the evening of the murder – and are hoping to speak to the occupants, who may have witnessed something on the evening of Andrew’s murder.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Leaving, Cert, Results
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD urges Government to keep Leaving Certificate students and teachers in the loop

11 February 2023
Irish Water pic2
News

More water works to commence in Letterkenny in coming days

11 February 2023
andrew burns photo (2)
News

Renewed appeal by Gardaí ahead of 15th anniversary of Andrew Burns’ murder

11 February 2023
psni do not cross
News, Audio, Top Stories

Security alert in Derry revealed to be ‘an elaborate hoax’

11 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Leaving, Cert, Results
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD urges Government to keep Leaving Certificate students and teachers in the loop

11 February 2023
Irish Water pic2
News

More water works to commence in Letterkenny in coming days

11 February 2023
andrew burns photo (2)
News

Renewed appeal by Gardaí ahead of 15th anniversary of Andrew Burns’ murder

11 February 2023
psni do not cross
News, Audio, Top Stories

Security alert in Derry revealed to be ‘an elaborate hoax’

11 February 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple 2
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday February 10th

10 February 2023
Lidl
News, Audio, Top Stories

Lidl creating 700 new jobs nationwide

10 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube