Derry City got their hands on the first piece of silverware for the League of Ireland season, claiming the President’s Cup at The Ryan McBride, Brandywell on Friday night.

Goals from Will Patching and Michael Duffy saw Ruaidhri Higgin’s side claim a 2-0 victory.

After the game, Derry boss Ruaidhri Higgins gave his thoughts to the media…

One of the Candystripes new recruits is Adam O’Reilly and he told Martin Holmes he is looking forward to the season…