Watch: Donegal/Derry Vipers look ahead to upcoming season

The Donegal/Derry Vipers are on the lookout for new players ahead of their upcoming seasons on many different fronts.

They have many teams which they are looking to recruit players on, the Kitted team, the Flag team and also are looking to sign players for their youth side.

After a good season, last year, the Vipers Flag team finished 2nd in Northern Ireland and 4th All Ireland last year in the Premier Division , in this our second season.

The club are also hosting a superbowl part on Sunday night ahead of the final between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles clash.

Eóin Catterson spoke with Niall Lyons and Peter Hamilton on Saturday Sport.

Top Stories

Leaving, Cert, Results
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal TD urges Government to keep Leaving Certificate students and teachers in the loop

11 February 2023
Irish Water pic2
News

More water works to commence in Letterkenny in coming days

11 February 2023
andrew burns photo (2)
News

Renewed appeal by Gardaí ahead of 15th anniversary of Andrew Burns’ murder

11 February 2023
psni do not cross
News, Audio, Top Stories

Security alert in Derry revealed to be ‘an elaborate hoax’

11 February 2023
