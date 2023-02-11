Watch: Donegal/Derry Vipers look ahead to upcoming season

The Donegal/Derry Vipers are on the lookout for new players ahead of their upcoming seasons on many different fronts.

They have many teams which they are looking to recruit players on, the Kitted team, the Flag team and also are looking to sign players for their youth side.

After a good season, last year, the Vipers Flag team finished 2nd in Northern Ireland and 4th All Ireland last year in the Premier Division , in this our second season.

The club are also hosting a superbowl part on Sunday night ahead of the final between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles clash.

Eóin Catterson spoke with Niall Lyons and Peter Hamilton on Saturday Sport.