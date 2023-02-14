Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Concern at level of abusive behaviour in young people’s intimate relationships

Unhealthy and abusive behaviour in intimate relationships has become ‘normalised’ for Irish young people.

That’s according to Women’s Aid which has revealed shocking results from an online quiz involving 20 thousand young people.

93% say their partner has threatened to post explicit pictures or videos of them online during a fight.

83% reported their partner had hit them.

72% say the person they’re in a relationship with demands to look through their phone and know their passwords, while 62% felt pressured to engage in sexual activity that they didn’t want.

Women’s Aid is today launching its Valentines Day #TooIntoYou campaign.

It’s lead is Mary Hayes………….

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

toointoyou
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concern at level of abusive behaviour in young people’s intimate relationships

14 February 2023
markey
News, Audio, Top Stories

County Councils should hire EU Funding Officers – Markey

14 February 2023
Pearse Paschal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty moves Dail motion seeking spring social welfare bonus

14 February 2023
Stormont
News, Top Stories

SF seek Stormont return to progress Organ Donation bill

14 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

toointoyou
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concern at level of abusive behaviour in young people’s intimate relationships

14 February 2023
markey
News, Audio, Top Stories

County Councils should hire EU Funding Officers – Markey

14 February 2023
Pearse Paschal
News, Audio, Top Stories

Doherty moves Dail motion seeking spring social welfare bonus

14 February 2023
Stormont
News, Top Stories

SF seek Stormont return to progress Organ Donation bill

14 February 2023
McSwynes
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fears over future of McSwyne’s Castle

14 February 2023
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

People urged to have their say on IW plan for North West

14 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube