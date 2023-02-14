Concern at level of abusive behaviour in young people’s intimate relationships

Unhealthy and abusive behaviour in intimate relationships has become ‘normalised’ for Irish young people.

That’s according to Women’s Aid which has revealed shocking results from an online quiz involving 20 thousand young people.

93% say their partner has threatened to post explicit pictures or videos of them online during a fight.

83% reported their partner had hit them.

72% say the person they’re in a relationship with demands to look through their phone and know their passwords, while 62% felt pressured to engage in sexual activity that they didn’t want.

Women’s Aid is today launching its Valentines Day #TooIntoYou campaign.

It’s lead is Mary Hayes………….