Contracts signed for Letterkenny 2040 Strategic Urban Regeneration Site

Contracts for the design and development of the Letterkenny 2040 Strategic Urban Regeneration Site have been signed.

This major regeneration project will see the development of an Innovation Centre & business centre close to the Letterkenny council offices.

Read the full press release below:

Contracts for the design and development of the Letterkenny 2040 Strategic Urban Regeneration Site which will include the new Alpha Innovation Centre and Beta Business Centre have been signed.

Donegal 2040 DAC, in partnership with Donegal County Council, have signed a contract with Vincent Hannon Architects for the development of this major regeneration project in Letterkenny which

will see the transformational development of town centre lands in the heart of Letterkenny between Pearse Road and Port Road.

The development comprises three main elements including:

Alpha Innovation Centre – a 7-storey digital innovation centre (circa 17,500 sq./ft floor area) with the expressed objective of building a strong innovative and entrepreneurial ecosystem enabling businesses, both start-ups and existing, to scale,

internationalise and respond effectively to emerging market opportunities and challenges.

The centre will provide wrap-around supports for businesses including a bespoke pre-accelerator for early idea entrepreneurs and founders.

Beta Business Centre – an 8-storey business and enterprise building (circa 43,000 sq./ft floor area) providing

state of the art workspace facilities for a range of knowledge-based businesses in the region.

It will attract tenants such as entrepreneurs seeking to advance and scale their businesses as well as multinational companies seeking a second site location in Ireland post Brexit or second site locations

to take advantage of the opportunities presented by regional remote working.

Public Realm – the installation of high-quality pedestrian/cycle infrastructure enabling easy accessibility through the site facilitating

strong connections between Main Street, Pearse Road and Port Road.

The project is being funded under a range of programmes including the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), the Border Enterprise Development Fund (BEDF) administered by Enterprise Ireland and

Donegal County Council.

Cllr. Liam Blaney, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, said:

“This project, in the largest town in the county, will make a real difference to the competitiveness of Letterkenny, encouraging investment and job creation which in turn will have a positive effect on the rest of the

county”.

John G. McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, said:

“Donegal County Council, working in partnership with Donegal 2040 Strategic Development DAC, is delighted to be involved in this flagship regeneration project in Letterkenny town centre. This development will play a

key role in attracting and stimulating investment and employment underpinning Letterkenny town centre as a Regional Growth Centre in the North West”.

Meabh Conaghan, Regional Director West Region at Enterprise Ireland, said:

“Funded by the Irish Government under the Border Enterprise Development Fund administered by Enterprise Ireland, the Alpha Innovation Centre is an important project

which aims to foster collaboration and innovation in the enterprise ecosystem and drive entrepreneurship activity across the North-West Region.”