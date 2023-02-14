Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Deputy Doherty calls on Transport Minister to act on cancelled Donegal flights

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan is being urged to engage with Emerald Airlines to ensure the cancellation of flights from Donegal Airport ceases.

The service to Dublin did not go ahead on 12 occasions within 12 days.

Donegal Deputy Pearse Doherty said the cancellations are causing significant disruption, particularly for cancer patients who instead had to endure a 4 hour bus journey.

In a statement issued yesterday, Emerald Airlines said the flights did not operate due to a technical difficulty with the designated aircraft.

Deputy Doherty says the Government urgently needs to step in:

