Sinn Féin is today putting forward a motion in the Dáil which calls for the introduction of a spring bonus.

It would be for those relying on working age social welfare payments including pensioners, people with disabilities, carers and lone parents.

Sinn Féin has accused the Government of choosing not to fully protect people on lower and fixed incomes.

The party’s Finance Spokesperson, Donegal TD Pearse Doherty, says emergency action must be taken…………..