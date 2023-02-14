€37.7 million allocated to local and regional roads in Donegal for 2023

Donegal will receive almost €38m under the 2023 investment programme for regional and local roads.

Of the monies allocated today, €19.3 million will go towards restoration and improvement works, €5 can be spent at the council’s discretion and €2.3 million has been set aside for maintenance.

Two projects are being funded under the Strategic Regional and Local Road programme, with €2 million going towards road realignment and bridge works at Fintra, and €450,000 towards the Letterkenny Southern Relief Road.

Welcoming the allocation, Minister Charlie McConalogue said Donegal has received the fifth highest allocation in the country, and he’ll be pushing for more………..