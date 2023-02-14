Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Fórsa calls for job evaluations for local government workers

 

 

Members of Fórsa trade union at Donegal County Council are calling on the national Local Government Management Agency to “Love Local Government,”.

Union members gathered at Donegal County Council offices for a photo opportunity to highlight the need for an immediate job evaluation scheme, in order to establish the extent to which people are taking on additional duties in their roles.

National Secretary for Forsa, Richy Carrothers says that local government workers are sick to the back teeth of being treated this way.

