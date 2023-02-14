Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Gardai investigate car fires in Lifford and Killygordon

In the early hours of Wednesday last, a resident in the area of St Judes Court, Lifford woke up at approx. 12.45am to discover a fire outside their house. Their car had been parked in their driveway and had been set alight.

The car was completely destroyed by the fire, and extensive damage was also caused to the house as the fire had spread to the roof area. Thankfully nobody was hurt.

Gardai are appealing to other residents in that area to make contact with them if they saw or heard anything on that date. They are particularly interested in any sightings of two males who were in the area on foot shortly before 12.30am.

Anyone in the area around that time who may have dashcam footage is asked to make it available to Gardaí. They can be contacted in Letterkenny on 074-9167100.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Ballybofey are investigating the theft of a black Renault Clio registration number ‘ 06 DL 12855’ from Glenview Park on the Donegal Road, Ballybofey on Sunday last sometime after 8pm. It was later located on fire at Burn Rock, Killygordon at 10.30, and was completely destroyed.

Again, Gardai in Letterkenny are appealing for information, ands in particular, they’re interested in securing any dashcam footage from anyone who were on the road between Stranorlar and Killygordon between 8.30 and 10.30.

On Friday night, Gardaí in Letterkenny received a report of a criminal damage incident at approximately 4.15pm at Ashfield.

A resident in the area reported that someone had come to their house and had cut electrical wires/cables above the electricity meter, cutting the power off in the process. This person, who has been described as ‘a young male’ then left in a silver van. Again, Gardai are urging anyone who saw him or may have information to contact them in Letterkenny.

Finally, Gardai say they’ve received reports of antisocial behaviour involving groups of young people at various locations within Letterkenny.

They say all claims are being fully investigated, and are promising extra patrols will now take place at the locations that have already been brought to their attention.

 

DKANE 10/02/2023 REPRO FREE Pictured at Lidl Ireland's Carrigaline store are Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Simon Coveney, T.D. and Maeve McCleane, Chief People Officer at Lidl Ireland & Lidl Northern Ireland, announcing the creation of more than 700 brand-new jobs across the retailer's network of 176 stores, three regional distribution centres and Dublin head office. These new roles will bring Lidl's total workforce in the Republic of Ireland to more than 6,000 employees for the first time, with the retailer employing 7,500 on the island of Ireland. Lidl also announced a €14 million investment in pay increases for its existing workforce in the Republic of Ireland with a further £3 million being invested in the retailers' operations in Northern Ireland. On average this will result in a 7.5% pay increase for all employees, approximately between €2,000-€2,500 additional for every employee per annum effective from March 1st, 2023. Photo Darragh Kane
News, Top Stories
News, Top Stories

Lidl announce new jobs for Donegal

14 February 2023
News, Top Stories
News, Top Stories

Gardai investigate car fires in Lifford and Killygordon

14 February 2023
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast Tuesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

14 February 2023
News, Audio, Top Stories
News, Audio, Top Stories

Cannabis most common drug causing people to seek addiction treatment in Donegal

14 February 2023
