Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

People urged to have their say on IW plan for North West

People are being reminded to have their say on Irish Water’s draft Regional Water Resources Plan for the North West.

The plan sets out options for providing a more secure, reliable and sustainable water supply for approximately 732,700 customers in the region over the next 25 years.

Four separate regional water resource plans are being developed across the country after the National Plan was first adopted in 2021.

The draft plan for the North West highlights the current challenges faced now and into the future in terms of delivering a safe, secure and resilient water supply. It identifies progress made to date – for instance, leakage reductions, capital investment works, and works in progress.

There are 142 Water Treatment Plants in the North West Region, serving 732,700 people and 74,000 businesses.

The public consultation on the North West plan is open until February 21st.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stormont
News, Top Stories

SF seek Stormont return to progress Organ Donation bill

14 February 2023
McSwynes
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fears over future of McSwyne’s Castle

14 February 2023
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

People urged to have their say on IW plan for North West

14 February 2023
House Key
News, Top Stories

Rates to increase almost 8% in Derry and Strabane

14 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Stormont
News, Top Stories

SF seek Stormont return to progress Organ Donation bill

14 February 2023
McSwynes
News, Audio, Top Stories

Fears over future of McSwyne’s Castle

14 February 2023
Irish Water logo
News, Top Stories

People urged to have their say on IW plan for North West

14 February 2023
House Key
News, Top Stories

Rates to increase almost 8% in Derry and Strabane

14 February 2023
Emerald Airlines Donegal
Top Stories, News

Emerald Airlines confirms ‘technical difficulty’ led to cancellation of Donegal flights

13 February 2023
donegal airport 2
News, Audio, Top Stories

Concerns over cancellation of flights from Donegal Airport

13 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube