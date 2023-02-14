People urged to have their say on IW plan for North West

People are being reminded to have their say on Irish Water’s draft Regional Water Resources Plan for the North West.

The plan sets out options for providing a more secure, reliable and sustainable water supply for approximately 732,700 customers in the region over the next 25 years.

Four separate regional water resource plans are being developed across the country after the National Plan was first adopted in 2021.

The draft plan for the North West highlights the current challenges faced now and into the future in terms of delivering a safe, secure and resilient water supply. It identifies progress made to date – for instance, leakage reductions, capital investment works, and works in progress.

There are 142 Water Treatment Plants in the North West Region, serving 732,700 people and 74,000 businesses.

The public consultation on the North West plan is open until February 21st.