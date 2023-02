Campaign group, Into The West has released a video today to mark the shutting down of Donegal rail on this day 58 years ago.

On February 14th, 1965, Donegal lost the last of its railways and its direct rail link with Dublin.

Up until then, the railway line ran through the border with stops at Carrigans, St Johnston, Carrickmore, Porthall and Lifford.

Into The West’s campaign to have a rail route between Letterkenny, Lifford and Derry reopened continues.