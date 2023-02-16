Clean bill of health for Harps ahead of Galway visit

Keith Cowan who is expected to make his Harps return on Friday night

Football returns to Finn Park this Friday night as Finn Harps host Galway United in their SSE Airtricity League of Ireland First Division season opener.

Kick-off at Finn Park is 8pm we’ll have regular updates here on Highland Radio.

The fixture is new Harps boss Dave Rogers’ first competitive game in charge. As fate would have it, Friday will also see Ollie Horgan’s return to Ballybofey in the opposition dugout after departing the club three months ago.

“The enthusiasm and positivity so far has been great.,” Rogers said.

“Everyone knows that we’re starting from scratch here, it’s a clean slate. It’s a complete rebuild and we knew that coming into the position. We’re under no illusions coming into this.

“But myself and Darren (Murphy) also believe we’re capable of putting together a group of players and – more importantly – a group of people that want to play for Finn Harps for the right reasons. It’s been productive, it’s been challenging but you get on with it.

“It’s great for Ollie to come back and I’m sure the fans will give him a great welcome. But for myself, Darren, the rest of the backroom staff and the players, we’ve got one aim and that’s to go try to win a game of football.”

In team news, Rogers confirmed a clean bill of health for the clash with all players available for selection.