Council reveals draft plan to tackle homelessness in Donegal

A draft plan to tackle homelessness in Donegal has been presented to members of the Council’s Housing and Corporate Policy Committee.

The cost of living, rent increases, a shortage of private rentals and an epidemic of notices of termination for HAP tenants was found to be contributing to homelessness.

The cost to the Department of Housing and the HSE of providing homeless services in the North West has increased by 250% since 2018.

The strategic aims of the plan are the prevention of homelessness, protecting persons experiencing homelessness, progression pathways into housing and good governance and funding.

Numerous agencies have been consulted on the the Homeless Action Plan including; An Garda Siochana, Donegal County Council, Donegal Domestic Violence Service, Tusla and the North West Simon Community.

2,740 people on Donegal County Council’s housing list, a large increase in single people and families becoming homeless along with an increase in domestic violence homelessness are all issues highlighted.

Other issues include; an increase in couch surfers which its feared the real reality of which has not been realised and people staying much longer in emergency accommodation.

Eamon Browne, Donegal County Council, says while it will be challenging for the Council to achieve the steps set out, it is a huge step forward in tackling homelessness.

