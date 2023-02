A Diversity not Division Rally is taking place in Letterkenny this weekend.

It’s part of a national series of rallies taking place across the country on Saturday.

People are being encouraged to bring flags, posters and banners for a peaceful celebration of diversity and inclusion at the Market Square, Letterkenny at 1:30pm.

Paul Kernan from the Donegal Intercultural Platform says its an opportunity for the entire community to come together: