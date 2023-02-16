Donegal has lowest disposable income in Ireland

Donegal has recorded the lowest disposable income per person in the country.

According to latest CSO figures released today, people in Donegal have a disposable income of €18,322 which is 22% below the national average.

Aoife Crowe, Statistician in the National Accounts Analysis and Globalisation Division of the CSO says; “The Border and Midlands counties consistently remain significantly below the state average for household disposable income and are largely dependent on the Public Administration sector to generate wealth and employment in their respective regions.”