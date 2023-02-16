Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Greencastle fisherman features in latest Donegal Catch campaign

 

Greencastle fisherman Frank McClenaghan is the star of the latest TV ad by Donegal catch.

The ad which is a part of the National Fish Week campaign focuses on the importance of the fishing industry in local communities.

Read the press release below:

Donegal Catch, Ireland’s number one frozen fish brand for almost 40 years, is encouraging Irish households to choose Irish white fish this National Fish Week (20th – 26th February) and throughout the year! Buying responsibly caught Irish haddock, whiting and hake from Donegal Catch supports Irish fishermen, fisherwomen and local fishing communities.  Donegal Catch is excited to reveal a new TV advert featuring fisher Frank McClenaghan from Greencastle in Co. Donegal explaining why fishing is important for local communities and the role sustainability plays in the Irish fishing industry.   The new TV advert will be on air from Monday, 6th February for 4 weeks as part of the National Fish Week campaign.

Speaking about the campaign, Frank McClenaghan commented:

“ I’ve been fishing for 14 years and come from a fishing family who have been fishing for three generations.  Fishing is the heart of the Greencastle community and supports local families and businesses. As a Donegal Catch fish supplier I’m delighted to work with them to highlight the importance of choosing Irish fish and the impact on Irish fishing communities.” 

 

Aisling Twomey, Donegal Catch Marketing Manager said:

“We are encouraging Irish households to choose Donegal Catch Irish haddock, whiting and hake this National Fish Week.  With people’s increasing desire to eat locally and sustainably caught fish, we are working closely with Irish fishers like Frank, to bring quality fish to Irish dinner plates.  Donegal Catch is the largest purchaser of white fish from the Irish catching sector and processes over 20% of Irish landed haddock and whiting.  We recognise the role we play in the sustainable development of the Irish fishing industry, protecting our waters, and positively impacting our communities for generations to come. We’re thrilled with our new TV advert featuring Frank and delighted that it is going to air this year for National Fish Week.”

Supporting responsible fishing practices, Donegal Catch work closely with Irish fish suppliers to source the best quality fish, fully traceable back to the boat. For Irish haddock, whiting and hake, Donegal Catch is a key stake holder in the Bord Iascaigh Mhara (BIM) backed Fishery Improvement Projects (FIPs), which focus on improving the sustainability of these Irish fisheries. Donegal Catch procure 100% of its haddock, whiting and hake from Irish co-ops and fishers who are members of the Fishery Improvement Projects.

