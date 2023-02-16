Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show



Magazine type mid morning chat show providing a forum for listeners to express their concerns on the issues of the day.

We begin with an interview with Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney, who’ll be at the ATU campus in Letterkenny for a business conference in to weeks, and we also discuss pet passports:

We discuss the Milford Town First Plan, which has just gone to public consultation, and preview the Diversity not Division Rally taking place in Letterkenny on Saturday. Also, we look at Nicola Sturgeon’s resignation in Scotland:

In hour three, ‘TJ’s Will to Walk’ is in need of more funds, the ESB is asked to reconsider a major installation on the Diamond in Donegal Town, and the local IFA chairperson discusses the increase in costs facing farmers: