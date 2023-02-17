Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Businesses in NW urged to sign open letter to get A5 works underway

Businesses in Letterkenny and Derry are being urged to sign a letter calling for works on the A5 to begin.

The Londonderry and Letterkenny Chambers of Commerce have issued an open letter to businesses, encouraging them to engage with the campaign.

Both Chambers have penned an open letter which will be sent to the North’s Department for Infrastructure ahead of the March 3rd consultation deadline before a public inquiry on the road upgrade gets underway.

It calls for works on the A5 Western Transport Corridor Road Scheme to begin to improve the safety and quality of the road and highlights how once built, it would deliver stronger and better connectivity in the North West, encourage more investment, jobs and visitors to the region and tackle longstanding regional imbalances.

Serious safety concerns have also been outlined in the letter.

Any business or organisation who wishes to sign the letter can do so by 12 noon on Monday February 27th.

