Donegal ETB adult education tutors are paid less that those in the Mayo-Sligo-Leitrim ETB.

Deputy Marian Harkin raised the matter in the Dáil yesterday.

In Donegal tutors receive the ‘self-financing rate’ 10 to 20% less than the rate paid by the Mayo-Sligo-Leitrim colleagues.

She says there are different pay rates for tutors doing the same work.