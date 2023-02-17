‘Green Hub’ initiative to be launched in Donegal Town

A ‘Green Hub’ initiative is set to be launched in Donegal Town later this month.

Donegal Town has been selected as one of six pilots nationally for the campaign in partnership with Donegal County Council and My Waste.

The Green Hub initiative will provide resources and support to businesses looking to adopt more sustainable practices, including waste segregation and reduction strategies and will recognise businesses that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability, with the goal of creating a greener, more environmentally responsible business community in Donegal Town.