Minister Mc Conalogue announces department will co-fund 2023 International Sheepdog Trials

Donegal TD Charlie Mc Conalogue has announced his department with be co sponsoring the 2023 International Sheep Dog Trials.

The competition which rotates among Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales is set to take place in Wicklow this year for the first.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine spoke about how he relates the event.

“As a young farmer growing up in Donegal, I trialled sheepdogs and, indeed, trained sheepdogs for farmers in the locality. I know first-hand of the importance of the sheepdog trails to, not only, farmers but also to the local economy.”

The trials will take place in Blessington, Co Wicklow on 8th, 9th, and 10th September