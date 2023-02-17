Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Minister Mc Conalogue announces department will co-fund 2023 International Sheepdog Trials

 

Donegal TD Charlie Mc Conalogue has announced his department with be co sponsoring the 2023 International Sheep Dog Trials.

The competition which rotates among Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales is set to take place in Wicklow this year for the first.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine spoke about how he relates the event.

“As a young farmer growing up in Donegal, I trialled sheepdogs and, indeed, trained sheepdogs for farmers in the locality. I know first-hand of the importance of the sheepdog trails to, not only, farmers but also to the local economy.”

The trials will take place in Blessington, Co Wicklow on 8th, 9th, and 10th September

 

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Sheepdog Trials Ireland Funding Announcement
News

Minister Mc Conalogue announces department will co-fund 2023 International Sheepdog Trials

17 February 2023
ZEVI (Zero Emissions Vehicles Ireland) EV Dealership of the Year Regional Awards- Ulster Winner (L-R) Paddy Magee SIMI Deputy President, Winner Noel McCormick McGinley Motors Donegal, Aoife O'Grady Head of ZEVI and Declan Meally Director of Business Public Sector and Transport at SEAI
News, Top Stories

Donegal Dealership picks up Regional EV Award

17 February 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

17 February 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Water disruptions in Mountcharles

17 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Sheepdog Trials Ireland Funding Announcement
News

Minister Mc Conalogue announces department will co-fund 2023 International Sheepdog Trials

17 February 2023
ZEVI (Zero Emissions Vehicles Ireland) EV Dealership of the Year Regional Awards- Ulster Winner (L-R) Paddy Magee SIMI Deputy President, Winner Noel McCormick McGinley Motors Donegal, Aoife O'Grady Head of ZEVI and Declan Meally Director of Business Public Sector and Transport at SEAI
News, Top Stories

Donegal Dealership picks up Regional EV Award

17 February 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast – Friday’ Nine Til Noon Show

17 February 2023
Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Water disruptions in Mountcharles

17 February 2023
a5 road
News, Top Stories

Businesses in NW urged to sign open letter to get A5 works underway

17 February 2023
lk chamber
News, Top Stories

The Londonderry and Letterkenny Chambers of Commerce appeal for signatures to get road scheme underway

17 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube