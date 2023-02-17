Over €24m to be spent on national roads in Donegal in 2023

Over €24 million is to be spent on national roads in Donegal this year.

Over half a billion euro has been allocated nationally with €63 million to be invested in Greenways across the country.

The Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has confirmed that €554 million is being allocated to local authorities through Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

The money will fund a number of project currently in development by local authorities in association with Transport Infrastructure Ireland.

Of the over €24 million to be spent in Donegal, money has been allocated to a number of projects including; the TEN-T project, the Letterkenny Traffic Management Project as well as works on the N56 between Dungloe and Glenties.

Money has been allocated for works also in Magherabeg, Ballybofey, Killygordon, Laghey, McGrory’s Brae, Bridgend and the route between Tullyrap and Ballyholey.

The funding is in addition to the almost €38m announced for the county earlier this week under the 2023 investment programme for regional and local roads.