Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Rishi Sunak to meet NI parties today to discucss Protocol

The British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet political parties in Belfast this morning, as speculation mounts that a deal has been done on resolving the controversy over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It’s understood he will brief the parties on concessions agreed in talks between officials from the British Government and the European Commission in Brussels.

The nature of the deal is expected to be published on Monday.

Jon Tonge of the British and Irish Politics Department at Liverpool University says a deal has been done and all eyes now will be on the DUP:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rishi Sunak to meet NI parties today to discucss Protocol

17 February 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Thursday February 16th

16 February 2023
Paul Carr
News, Top Stories

Donegal man among humanitarian aid workers assisting in Turkey

16 February 2023
Jeremy Clarkson
Entertainment

Jeremy Clarkson responds to backlash of sspelling comments to dyslexic barrister

16 February 2023
Advertisement

Related News

Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rishi Sunak to meet NI parties today to discucss Protocol

17 February 2023
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Playback

Main Evening News, Sport and Obituaries – Thursday February 16th

16 February 2023
Paul Carr
News, Top Stories

Donegal man among humanitarian aid workers assisting in Turkey

16 February 2023
Jeremy Clarkson
Entertainment

Jeremy Clarkson responds to backlash of sspelling comments to dyslexic barrister

16 February 2023
Homeless
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal homelessness is the ‘perfect storm’

16 February 2023
image001
News, Entertainment, Top Stories

Greencastle fisherman features in latest Donegal Catch campaign

16 February 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube