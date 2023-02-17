Rishi Sunak to meet NI parties today to discucss Protocol

The British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will meet political parties in Belfast this morning, as speculation mounts that a deal has been done on resolving the controversy over the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It’s understood he will brief the parties on concessions agreed in talks between officials from the British Government and the European Commission in Brussels.

The nature of the deal is expected to be published on Monday.

Jon Tonge of the British and Irish Politics Department at Liverpool University says a deal has been done and all eyes now will be on the DUP: