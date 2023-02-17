Watch: Harps Reaction – Dave Rogers & Katlego Mashigo

Finn Harps lost out to one of the title favourites Galway United on the opening night of the new SSE Airtricity First Division season on Friday.

Galway won the tie 2-1 in Ballybofey with both their goals coming from Vincent Borden.

Ryan Rainey, the only member from last season’s Harps squad, did level the game from the penalty spot just before half time but Borden’s second goal on the hour mark gave the points to the visitors and also marked Ollie Horgn’s return to Finn Park with a win, Horgan’s now number two to John Caulfield.

Harps new Manager Dave Rogers says there is positives in the defeat and the group will get stronger and better:



Katlego Mashigo was one of nine Harps debuts on the night:

