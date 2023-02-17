Water works in Donegal Town set to be complete by end of April

Leakage reduction works in Donegal Town are progressing well with work due to be complete by the end of April.

The works are part of Uisce Eireanns “National Leakage Reduction Programme” which aims to reduce the amount of treated water which is lost underground.

Works in Claren Drive and Drumlaght are almost complete where over 860 meters of old pipe having been replaced.

The next planned works are set to begin on the Clar Road and Marian Villas by the end of this month where a total of 1200 meters of aging and problematic pipe will be dealt with.

The work will be carried out by Farrans Construction in partnership with Donegal County Council with a completion hoped for the end of April.

Works will result in more reliable supply for locals and a reduction in the number of burst pipes.