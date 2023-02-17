Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Water works in Donegal Town set to be complete by end of April

Leakage reduction works in Donegal Town are progressing well with work due to be complete by the end of April.

The works are part of Uisce Eireanns “National Leakage Reduction Programme” which aims to reduce the amount of treated water which is lost underground.

Works in Claren Drive and Drumlaght are almost complete where over 860 meters of old pipe having been replaced.

The next planned works are set to begin on the Clar Road and Marian Villas by the end of this month where a total of 1200 meters of aging and problematic pipe will be dealt with.

The work will be carried out by Farrans Construction in partnership with Donegal County Council with a completion hoped for the end of April.

Works will result in more reliable supply for locals and a reduction in the number of burst pipes.

Stormont
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach”quietly confident” agreement on Northern Ireland Protocol could be reached “within a week”

17 February 2023
irish water pipes new
News

Water works in Donegal Town set to be complete by end of April

17 February 2023
Marian Harkin Dail Jan
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal ETB adult education tutors are paid less

17 February 2023
Sheepdog Trials Ireland Funding Announcement
News

Minister Mc Conalogue announces department will co-fund 2023 International Sheepdog Trials

17 February 2023
