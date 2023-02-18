Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Application for development of Buncrana Shore Front now to include leisure centre

 

Donegal County Council have passed a motion to extend the funding application for the Buncrana Shore Front development to include funding for a new leisure centre.

Cllr Jack Murray says that after a tough few years, if the application is successful, the development ‘will be a hugely positive boost that can be enjoyed by all.’

 

 

Statement from Cllr Jack Murray as follows…

“Following the unanimous passing of a motion which I’d recently submitted to Donegal County Council, the application for funding to develop Buncrana’s Shore Front, will now be expanded to include funding for a new leisure centre.

If successful, it’ll be – by far – the largest funding granted to any community amenity in this town.

Times have been extremely tough for many in recent years but a greatly enhanced Shore Front, constructed in tandem with a state of the art leisure centre, will be a hugely positive boost that can be enjoyed by all.

Massive thanks to all those in the council’s regeneration team for their commitment to this project. And to all those in pool committee and local community for keeping this issue alive.

Here’s hoping the powers that be will recognise the potential of this application and award the monies”

 

 

