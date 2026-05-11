St Johnston postmaster is the new North West representative on the Irish Postmasters Union executive

The Irish Postmasters Union has a new North West representative.

Theresa Gibson, who runs St.Johnston Post Office will represent Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim on the union’s executive.

She replaces Finola McBride of Castlefinn, who also served as the union’s General Treasurer.

Theresa Gibson told Highland Radio News the network is in a strong position in Donegal, but the government could by doing more to support post offices…….

Ms Gibson has praised her predecessor Finola McBride, and the other outgoing members of the IPU executive……..