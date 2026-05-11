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€4.9 million cross-border initiative launched by Derry City and Strabane District Council

A €4.9 million cross-border initiative, supported by PEACEPLUS, has officially launched.

The project aims to drive digital innovation, sustainability, and social inclusion across the North West City Region.

Led by Derry City and Strabane District Council, the project brings together key regional partners including ERNACT, Donegal County Council, Ulster University and North West Regional College.

Running until June 2029, the Smart Village Network Project will support rural communities through digital transformation and inclusive economic growth.

It will include the development of six new hubs and the enhancement of six existing facilities.

These hubs will support digital access, skills development, enterprise growth, and community engagement.

Each hub will be equipped with advanced technologies and sustainability upgrades, alongside tailored training, mentoring programmes, and innovation activities designed to accelerate both digital and green transformation.

Derry City and Strabane District Council say the Smart Village Network Project represents a significant investment in the future of the North West City Region, supporting peacebuilding, shared prosperity, and long-term sustainability through innovation and collaboration.

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